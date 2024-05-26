Teen Suspect Nabbed After Armed Robbery At Mobil Station In Hicksville

The suspect walked into the Mobil located in Hicksville at 285 North Broadway at about 3:40and approached the 56-year-old male cashier, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The victim, fearing for his life, complied and gave the subject approximately $900.

The subject then fled the gas station on foot.

Officers located the teen a short time later on Bay Avenue and as officers were attempting to place 18-year-old Angel Echeverria, of Hicksville, under arrest, one officer sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A loaded black Glock 45 handgun was recovered from Echeverria, who was was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment, police said.

Echeverria has been charged with:

Robbery in the first and second degrees,

Assault,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Criminal possession of stolen property.

He will be arraigned on Monday, May 27 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.