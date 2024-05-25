47-Year-Old Critically Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash Involving Amazon Van In Roslyn

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 in Roslyn.

Two men, both age 47, were operating a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a blue Yamaha motorcycle when they collided with an Amazon van operated by a woman in front of 1600 Northern Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers observed the operator of the Harley-Davidson bleeding heavily from a severe injury to his arm and leg, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers applied two tourniquets at the scene to control the bleeding.

As a result of the collision, he suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The operator of the Yamaha suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The woman driving the Amazon van remained at the scene and was not injured.

