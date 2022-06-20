ID Released For 23-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Hits Guard Rail, Tree In Seaford

Police have released the identity of the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19 in Seaford southbound of Exit 1E on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway.

Officers arriving at the scene found the vehicle had hit the guard rail and then struck a tree, Nassau County Police said.

The two male occupants inside were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old passenger sustained severe trauma and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at approximately 8:45 a.m.

He's now been identified as Xavier Pena, age 23, of Valley Stream.

The driver is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

