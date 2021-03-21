Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car In Front Of His Long Island Home

A Long Island man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in front of his house overnight, according to police.

John P. Jones, age 55, was in the roadway in front of the home in Selden, located on Dare Road, when he was struck by a northbound 2016 Hyundai sedan at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Suffolk County Police said.

Jones was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai, Christa Henselder, age 79, of Selden, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

