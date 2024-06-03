A Few Clouds 72°

SHARE

Top 10 Long Island Pizzerias Revealed In These Rankings

Many of the selections in a popular website's rankings of the Top 10 pizzerias on Long Island are familiar places with well-earned reputations.

Branchinelli's in Hauppauge.

Branchinelli's in Hauppauge.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

But a few may come by surprise.

The rankings, by Trip Advisor, are based on reviews.

The No. 1-rated eatery, Branchinelli's Pizza & Restaurant in Hauppauge, says it makes its dough, sauces, and toppings at intervals throughout the day "to ensure freshness and flavor."

Branchinelli's drew a 4.5 rating (out of 5) based on 286 reviews on the website.

"Their pizza is truly a work of art!" one Trip Advisor poster stated. "They make an amazing stuffed meat slice filled with pepperoni, sausage, and meatballs. I recommend getting it with a side of red sauce."

Six of the Top 10 are located in Suffolk County.

Here are the other pizzerias that made the Top 10:

  • 2. Salvatore's Coal Oven Pizzeria, Port Washington
  • 3. Little Vincent's Pizza, Huntington
  • 4. Umberto's, New Hyde Park
  • 5. La Piazza, Plainview
  • 6. 1943 Pizza Bar, Greenport
  • 7. Sam's Restaurant, East Hampton
  • 8. La Parmigiana Italian Restaurant, Southampton
  • 9. Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant, Bellmore
  • 10. Pizza Village, Montauk

Click here to read the complete Trip Advisor rankings.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE