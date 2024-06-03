Top 10 Long Island Pizzerias Revealed In These Rankings

But a few may come by surprise.

The rankings, by Trip Advisor, are based on reviews.

The No. 1-rated eatery, Branchinelli's Pizza & Restaurant in Hauppauge, says it makes its dough, sauces, and toppings at intervals throughout the day "to ensure freshness and flavor."

Branchinelli's drew a 4.5 rating (out of 5) based on 286 reviews on the website.

"Their pizza is truly a work of art!" one Trip Advisor poster stated. "They make an amazing stuffed meat slice filled with pepperoni, sausage, and meatballs. I recommend getting it with a side of red sauce."

Six of the Top 10 are located in Suffolk County.

Here are the other pizzerias that made the Top 10:

2. Salvatore's Coal Oven Pizzeria, Port Washington

3. Little Vincent's Pizza, Huntington

4. Umberto's, New Hyde Park

5. La Piazza, Plainview

6. 1943 Pizza Bar, Greenport

7. Sam's Restaurant, East Hampton

8. La Parmigiana Italian Restaurant, Southampton

9. Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant, Bellmore

10. Pizza Village, Montauk

Click here to read the complete Trip Advisor rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.