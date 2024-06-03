Top 10 Long Island Pizzerias Revealed In These Rankings

But a few may come by surprise.
The rankings, by Trip Advisor, are based on reviews.
The No. 1-rated eatery, Branchinelli's Pizza & Restaurant in Hauppauge, says it makes its dough, sauces, and toppings at intervals throughout the day "to ensure freshness and flavor."
Branchinelli's drew a 4.5 rating (out of 5) based on 286 reviews on the website.
"Their pizza is truly a work of art!" one Trip Advisor poster stated. "They make an amazing stuffed meat slice filled with pepperoni, sausage, and meatballs. I recommend getting it with a side of red sauce."
Six of the Top 10 are located in Suffolk County.
Here are the other pizzerias that made the Top 10:
- 2. Salvatore's Coal Oven Pizzeria, Port Washington
- 3. Little Vincent's Pizza, Huntington
- 4. Umberto's, New Hyde Park
- 5. La Piazza, Plainview
- 6. 1943 Pizza Bar, Greenport
- 7. Sam's Restaurant, East Hampton
- 8. La Parmigiana Italian Restaurant, Southampton
- 9. Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant, Bellmore
- 10. Pizza Village, Montauk
Click here to read the complete Trip Advisor rankings.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.