Martin Carpio, age 36 of Noth Bellmore, faced his conviction on Tuesday, June 4, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The jury’s decision came after six days of deliberation.

On March 4, 2023, the 21-year-old victim — whose identity was not released — was with friends attending an event called “LepreCon,” a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl on Main Street in Farmingdale.

They ended the night at The Dominican Restaurant 4 at 305 Main Street, where they met up with another group of friends, including a family with two daughters, one aged 15, who were celebrating a birthday.

At nearly 2 a.m. on March 5, Carpio also entered the restaurant with a friend, where he allegedly approached the 15-year-old girl, grabbing her arm and making advances on her.

The girl’s father and Carpio got into an argument, where he punched the father in the throat.

According to the DA’s Office, Carpio punched the 21-year-old victim in the face, and the group eventually pushed Carpio onto the street, where the fight continued.

Even though the victim was backing away with his palms up, Carpio pulled out a three-and-a-half-inch knife and pursued him.

His friend punched the victim in the back of the head, and Carpio grabbed the man’s shirt collar and swung, stabbing him two times in the chest and taunting him as he did so.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where immediate medical intervention was needed to save his life. He suffered a collapsed lung, a punctured spleen and diaphragm, and a fractured rib.

Carpio was convicted of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was acquitted of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault.

He faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9.

