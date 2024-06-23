Overcast 73°

Long Island Expressway Crash: 30-Year-Old Dies In Plainview

One person was killed in a two-vehicle overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Plainview.

A 30-year-old man was operating a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound near Exit 46 when he struck the rear of a 2023 International tractor-trailer. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department Medic. His identity has not yet been released.

The operator of the truck, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

