It happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Plainview.

A 30-year-old man was operating a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound near Exit 46 when he struck the rear of a 2023 International tractor-trailer.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department Medic. His identity has not yet been released.

The operator of the truck, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

