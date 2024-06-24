The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Plainview.

A 30-year-old victim was operating a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound near Exit 46 when he struck the rear of a 2023 International tractor-trailer.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department Medic.

He's now been identified as Justin Iezzoni, age 30, of Dix Hills.

The operator of the truck, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.