35-Year-Old Critically Injured In 2-Vehicle Bethpage Crash

One person suffered critical injuries in an overnight crash on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet
It happened on Wednesday, June 26, in Bethpage.

According to Nassau County Police, a 35-year-old man was operating a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on South Broadway when he was in a collision with a 2017 Cadillac SUV being operated by a 28-year-old female traveling northbound, turning left into a parking lot. 

Both operators were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

