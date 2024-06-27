35-Year-Old Critically Injured In 2-Vehicle Bethpage Crash

It happened on Wednesday, June 26, in Bethpage.

According to Nassau County Police, a 35-year-old man was operating a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on South Broadway when he was in a collision with a 2017 Cadillac SUV being operated by a 28-year-old female traveling northbound, turning left into a parking lot.

Both operators were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.