Man Accused Of Setting Fire To Long Island Hotel

A man has been charged with arson after police say he set fire to a Long Island hotel.

Suffolk County Police say Raymond Pond, 50, started the fire inside the Rodeway Inn in Huntington Station, located at 270 West Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Second Precinct officers responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Several people were on the premises at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Following an investigation, Canine Section officers located Pond over one mile away from the hotel at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Arson Section detectives charged Pond, 50, a resident at the hotel, with second-degree arson and two outstanding warrants.

He iwas held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.