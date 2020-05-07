Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 6-Year-Old In Pickup Truck, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Setting Fire To Long Island Hotel

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rodeway Inn on West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.
Rodeway Inn on West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been charged with arson after police say he set fire to a Long Island hotel. 

Suffolk County Police say Raymond Pond, 50, started the fire inside the Rodeway Inn in Huntington Station, located at 270 West Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Second Precinct officers responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. 

Several people were on the premises at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Following an investigation, Canine Section officers located Pond over one mile away from the hotel at approximately 7:30 p.m. 

Arson Section detectives charged Pond, 50, a resident at the hotel, with second-degree arson and two outstanding warrants. 

He iwas held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.