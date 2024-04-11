Northern State Parkway In Westbury To Close: Here's When, Where

Beginning on Monday, April 15, and lasting for around seven weeks, the eastbound Northern State Parkway will be closed between the Meadowbrook State Parkway and the Wantagh State Parkway in Westbury, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will occur overnight, with one eastbound lane closing at 9 p.m. and the rest of the eastbound lanes closing at 10 p.m. NYSDOT said lanes will open back up at 5 a.m.

During the planned closures – which are to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project – drivers will be detoured at Exit 31 onto Glen Cove Road northbound for about two miles to access the eastbound Long Island Expressway.

Additionally, officials reminded that fines for speeding in work zones are doubled.

