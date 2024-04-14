New Traffic Pattern, Closures Announced For Meadowbrook State Parkway

Starting Monday, April 15, both directions of the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closures – which will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are slotted to last approximately two weeks – are weather permitting and will result in a new traffic pattern to be used during the ongoing Sloop Channel drawbridge steel deck replacement.

As an alternate route, drivers are encouraged to use the Wantagh State Parkway during the closures.

Additionally, electronic signs near the bridge will offer new updates and information as necessary.

Transportation officials reminded drivers that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

