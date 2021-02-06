Contact Us
ID Released For Nassau County Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Sunrise Highway Crash

Joe Lombardi
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a Memorial Day single-vehicle crash on Long Island.
It happened around 7 p.m. Monday, May 31 in West Babylon.

The man, now identified as 24-year-old Joshua Azon, of Massapequa, was driving a 2020 Audi S4 eastbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) near the Route 109 overpass when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail between the highway and the eastbound service road, Suffolk County Police said.

Azon was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

