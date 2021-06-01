Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Sunrise Highway Crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday, May 31 in West Babylon.

A man was driving a 2020 Audi S4 eastbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) near the Route 109 overpass when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail between the highway and the eastbound service road, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

