Burglar Steals Cash Registers From Lawrence Business, Flees

Police are asking for tips after a man broke into Very Juice, located in Lawrence on Central Avenue, and stole two cash registers at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Police are asking for tips after someone broke into a Long Island business and stole its cash registers.

It happened at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Lawrence, at Very Juice, located on Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the suspect broke a glass back door before nabbing two cash registers and then fleeing on foot. 

Police did not say how much money he made off with or which direction he went.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. He was also wearing a white face mask.

Anybody with information relating to the incident is being asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All calls will remain anonymous. 

