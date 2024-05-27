Suspect On Run After Armed Robbery At Dunkin' Donuts In East Meadow

Ut happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 26 in East Meadow.

After entering the store located at 329 Merrick Ave., the suspect approached a male store employee and displayed a handgun while demanding cash, Nassau County Police said.

The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were two employees and no customers present inside the location at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8, with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

