Man Nabbed With Gun During Bethpage Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing multiple gun possession charges after police allegedly found a weapon in his car during a traffic stop.

Police reportedly found a gun during a routine traffic stop in Bethpgae.  

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The Bethpage incident occurred on Tuesday, June 4, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, police pulled over 27-year-old Shyheim Smith near the intersection of Union Avenue and Hicksville Road for a traffic stop.

However, officers reportedly found a black handgun in the car.

Smith, who is from Massapequa, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts in the second degree and one in the fourth degree;
  • Criminal possession of a firearm; and
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, June 5. 

