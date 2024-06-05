Man Nabbed With Gun During Bethpage Traffic Stop, Police Say

The Bethpage incident occurred on Tuesday, June 4, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, police pulled over 27-year-old Shyheim Smith near the intersection of Union Avenue and Hicksville Road for a traffic stop.

However, officers reportedly found a black handgun in the car.

Smith, who is from Massapequa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts in the second degree and one in the fourth degree;

Criminal possession of a firearm; and

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, June 5.

