20-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A 20-year-old suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened just before 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in Medford.

Patrick Malone was driving a 2013 Toyota Rav4 southbound on Crooked Hill Drive when his vehicle struck a parked vehicle and overturned, Suffolk County Police said. Malone was ejected from the vehicle.

Malone, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

