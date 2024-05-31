The ICC World Cricket Cup, which will hold multiple games in East Meadow’s Eisenhower Park starting on Saturday, June 1, is expected to bring in thousands of fans from all over the world – and plenty of traffic.

Nassau County Police announced that a number of roadways in the area will be closed during the following game days:

Saturday, June 1: India versus Bangladesh

Monday, June 3: Sri Lanka versus. South Africa

Wednesday, June 5: India versus Ireland

Friday, June 7: Canada versus Ireland

Saturday, June 8: Netherlands versus South Africa

Sunday, June 9: India versus Pakistan

Monday, June 10: South Africa versus Bangladesh

Tuesday, June 11: Pakistan versus Canada

Wednesday, June 12: United States versus India

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eisenhower Park will be closed; similarly, both directions of Park Boulevard will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. on gamedays.

Other roadways will face closures throughout the day:

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., both directions of Merrick Avenue from Hempstead Turnpike to Charles Lindbergh Boulevard will be closed, with only local traffic allowed from Stewart Avenue southbound to Charles Lindbergh Boulevard.

From 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Charles Lindbergh Boulevard will be closed eastbound from Earle Ovington Boulevard. During the same timeframe, James Doolittle Boulevard will be closed at Charles Lindbergh Boulevard from the Marriott main entrance.

Hempstead Turnpike, the westbound Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, and Earle Ovington Boulevard will remain open all day.

Those traveling to one of the big games will need to travel on the westbound Charles Lindbergh Boulevard from Meadowbrook State Parkway exit to Earle Ovington Boulevard. From there, parking traffic can turn south on Earle Ovington and continue to the Nassau Coliseum.

Additional parking will be available on the Nassau Community College campus.

Related Story: Security For World Cricket Cup In East Meadow Ramped Up After Apparent Terror Threat

The announcement comes alongside a detailed list of what will and will not be permitted at Eisenhower Stadium on gamedays, which can be viewed here.

Just days before games were set to start, an apparent terror threat about the India-Pakistan game was shared by a pro-ISIS group.

In response, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all games will see increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.