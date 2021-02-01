Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Thousands Of Long Islanders Without Power During Height Of Nor'easter

Zak Failla
PSEG Long Island responded to multiple outages during the peak of the nor'easter. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island
The PSEG Long Island Outage Map on Monday, Feb. 1. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

Thousands on Long Island are now without power during the height of the Nor’easter, which has already brought nearly a foot of snow to much of the region and wind gusts topping 50 miles per hour.

As of 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, PSEG Long Island was reporting 84 active outages, impacting 3,128 of the company’s 1,169,066 customers, most of which were in Suffolk.

In Suffolk, 2,971 of PSEG’s 643,359 customers were without service, with the most outages reported in Babylon (1,707), Southampton (661), and East Hampton (513). In Nassau, 150 customers lost power - 125 in Hempstead, 14 in North Hempstead, and 11 in Oyster Bay.

Anyone experiencing an outage has been instructed to directly reach out to PSEG through social media, by texting “OUT” to PSEGLI (773454) or to report it through the company’s mobile app.

“Snow and strong winds are expected to continue into tomorrow," PSEG officials said on Monday. "Our crews are driving and working in hazardous conditions to respond to power outages as quickly as possible. For everyone’s safety, we may temporarily suspend some repairs in high winds.”

