Loop Parkway Closure Planned In Hempstead

On Thursday, May 23, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., both directions of the Loop Parkway in Hempstead will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures are weather permitting and will facilitate the steel deck replacement project on the Long Creek drawbridge.

During the construction, drivers will be detoured via signs to use the Long Beach Bridge, which connects Long Beach and Island Park, for access between the mainland and the Long Beach barrier island.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded drivers that the speed limit in the work zone has been lowered to 35 miles per hour.

