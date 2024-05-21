Overcast 59°

SHARE

Loop Parkway Closure Planned In Hempstead

A new overnight closure has been announced for a parkway on Long Island.

The Loop Parkway will be closed for construction on Thursday, May 23.&nbsp;

The Loop Parkway will be closed for construction on Thursday, May 23. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash via pete_a
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday, May 23, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., both directions of the Loop Parkway in Hempstead will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures are weather permitting and will facilitate the steel deck replacement project on the Long Creek drawbridge.

During the construction, drivers will be detoured via signs to use the Long Beach Bridge, which connects Long Beach and Island Park, for access between the mainland and the Long Beach barrier island.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded drivers that the speed limit in the work zone has been lowered to 35 miles per hour. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE