Legislator-Elect Charged For Domestic Incident On Long Island

Suffolk County Legislator-elect Nicholas Caracappa is facing charges for an alleged domestic incident, according to officials.

This week, Suffolk County Police arrested Caracappa, 53, at his Selden home, charging him for criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing in connection to a domestic incident.

According to reports, the victim in the domestic incident, his estranged wife, already had an order of protection from Caracappa.

Caracappa, a Republican, won a special election in November to fill the seat vacated in the Suffolk County Legislature’s 4th District seat that was vacated by longtime Legislator Thomas Muratore, who died in October.

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco issued a statement after the charges against Caracappa was levied, calling the allegations “very serious.”

“The arrest of and the allegations against Legislator-elect Nicholas Caracappa are very serious,” he stated. “"I do not know the specifics of the case and cannot comment further. He was not to be sworn in until January, but these events do not undo the election. He has a right to his day in court. At this time my prayers are with his family.”

According to reports, attorneys for Caracappa are claiming that the allegations are lies by the Legislator-elect’s wife as the two go through a bitter divorce.

Following his initial court appearance, Caracappa was released and scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 21, 2021, less than three weeks before he is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 4.

