Man Punches, Robs Woman At North Lawrence Shopping Center: Police

The North Lawrence incident occurred on Tuesday, May 28, Nassau County Police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Ronald E. Bellamy of Far Rockaway, Queens, reportedly got into a fight with a 24-year-old woman at the Five Towns Shopping Center, located at 253-01 Rockaway Turnpike.

While the fight started off verbal, it escalated to a physical altercation, police said.

Bellamy, who is 25, punched the woman in the face and forcefully took her iPhone and pocketbook before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested following a foot pursuit and he was discovered to have violated two restraining orders.

Bellamy was charged with the following:

Robbery;

Harassment;

Grand larceny; and

Criminal contempt, two counts.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, May 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.