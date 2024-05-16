Southern State Parkway Closures Scheduled In Hempstead: Here's Where, When

On Friday, May 17, two lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead will closed at these locations, according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

Eastbound between the Cross Island Parkway and Exit 15 (Corona Avenue); and

Westbound between Exit 17 (Hempstead Avenue) and Exit 13 (Central Avenue).

The closures, during which overhead sign structures will be removed, are scheduled to last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are weather-permitting.

Between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., all lanes will be subject to brief closures.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded drivers that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

