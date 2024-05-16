Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Southern State Parkway Closures Scheduled In Hempstead: Here's Where, When

A new set of closures have been planned for Long Island’s Southern State Parkway.

The Southern State Parkway. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
On Friday, May 17, two lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead will closed at these locations, according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

  • Eastbound between the Cross Island Parkway and Exit 15 (Corona Avenue); and
  • Westbound between Exit 17 (Hempstead Avenue) and Exit 13 (Central Avenue).

The closures, during which overhead sign structures will be removed, are scheduled to last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are weather-permitting.

Between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., all lanes will be subject to brief closures.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded drivers that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. 

