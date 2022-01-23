Long Island Restaurant Week Starts With Nearly 100 Participating Eateries

It's an exciting time for foodies on Long Island, as this winter's "Restaurant Week" is kicking off with nearly 100 eateries participating.

The winter event is taking place from Sunday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 30.

Dozens of restaurants are offering a $25, $35, or $42 three-course prix fixe menu. The participating eateries are also offering $20 two-course lunches.

The goal of the tri-annual event is to get promote the restaurants in the region.

Some Suffolk County eateries participating include H2O: Seafood & Sushi, La Tavola, Mirabelle and Avino’s Italian Table.

In Nassau County, restaurants including Juniper, Eric's Italian Bistro, Havana Central and more are taking part.

Find the full list of eateries participating in Restaurant Week here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.