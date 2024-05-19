Casting Call: Music Video For Major Country Star Needs To Fill Roles For Men, Women, Kids

The video, about a major country star, will be filmed in New York City on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

A group of friends returns home for a friend's funeral. After the funeral, they have a fun night together around town.

Lead roles are needed for men aged 18 to 23 and women ages 40 to 50 to play the mother of boys.

Supporting roles are being cast for women aged 18 to 23 and boys ages 10 to 12 (to play the child versions of the lead male roles in a flashback scene).

All ethnicities are included, and producers are requesting applicants submit a headshot.

The name of the country star who is the subject of the video has not been released.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.