'Most Incredible' Pizzeria Opens In Malverne, Wows Customers

Victoria Tiso has pizza in her blood.

Her shop, Tori T’s Pizzeria, located at 360 Hempstead Avenue in Malverne, opened on Saturday, April 6 with a mission to carry on the family legacy.

Originally from the Bronx, Tiso’s father John has been the owner and operator of Louie and Ernie's Pizza in Harlem since 1987.

Naturally, Tiso grew up learning the family trade and working in the pizzeria. After she completed one of her lifelong dreams (becoming a collegiate softball coach), she decided to turn to her next passion — opening her very own pizzeria.

After five years of working in the pizza industry, she opened Tori T’s Pizzeria with her parents’ blessing.

“Tori T's has the most incredible creative pizza,” wrote Yelp reviewer Scott L. of Marlboro Township in New Jersey.

“Growing up in Brooklyn and currently living in The Bronx I'm very familiar with delicious pizza, But Malverne now has an amazing spot for so many varieties of spectacular tasting Pizza…You must go.”

Tori T’s offers up classic NY thin crust, grandma, Sicilian, and Detroit-style pizzas alongside plenty of other dishes (think heroes, pasta, calzones, and more).

With a mix of typical flavors — classic cheese, white pizza, margarita — and creative pies such as the “Meet Me at Midnight,” which has mozzarella, chicken cutlets, cool ranch Doritos, and ranch dressing, there is something for everyone.

Just over a month after opening, the pizzeria has a whopping four-and-a-half star rating.

“Love the vibes in the place…I would drive 30 mins to pick up or dine in just for their specialty pizza,” said Loretta C. on Yelp.

She and her partner tried the Crosby Sausage pizza (a Detroit-style pie with crumbled sausage and basil) and a slice of the Spicy Mike (with hot soppressata, ricotta, and hot honey).

“It was off the charts,” she wrote.

Malverne resident Tom M. agreed.

“The food is phenomenal,” he said on Yelp. “The new NY thin crusts are delicious, and the calzones are out of this world.”

“My family lives right down the block and believe me, we will be regulars.”

Tori T’s Pizzeria is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

