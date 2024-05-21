Life In Prison: Duo Sentenced For Baldwin Murder

Darin Semple and Devin Obleanis, both aged 22, received their respective prison sentences of 23 years to life and 20 years to life, the Nassau County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, May 21.

Alongside a third, unapprehended suspect, Semple and Obleanis met with 23-year-old Rafael Delossantos on Victoria Street in Baldwin on October 25, 2021.

Earlier that day, Obleanis sent text messages to Delossantos requesting to meet under the guise of buying marijuana.

The trio pulled up behind Delossantos just before 2 p.m., the DA said. They got into Delossantos’s car, where they held him at gunpoint, stole his marijuana, and shot him twice before fleeing the scene.

Delossantos died of his injuries.

Semple, who is from Freeport, and Obleanis, from Central Islip, were both arrested two months later on the Meadowbrook Parkway in North Merrick.

“Rafael Delossantos’ young life was snuffed out by Darin Semple and Devin Obleanis, who lured the 23-year-old to Baldwin intending to steal from him, and killed him in the process,” said DA Anne T Donnelly.

“These defendants callously ended Rafael’s life and will spend decades in prison paying for their violence.”

Obleanis pleaded guilty to murder and robbery in 2022; he received his sentence in April 2024.

Semple, for his part, was found guilty of murder and two counts of robbery after a jury trial in March 2024.

The third suspect has not been identified and the investigation into the person remains ongoing.

