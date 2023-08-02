Hit-Run Injures Teen: Seach On For Man, Van Responsible In North Bellmore Accident

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, at approximately 10 a.m., the 14-year-old boy, was at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

While in the crosswalk, attempting to cross westbound on his bike, the teen was hit by a white van, police said.

The van fled the scene, traveling east, and the collision caused two black lower panels to fall off the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries including a fracture and lacerations.

According to police, the driver was described only as a white male.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

