Man ID'd In Hit-Run That Left Teen Seriously Injured In North Bellmore: Police

On Thursday, Aug. 3, Nassau County Police announced that they had arrested 60-year-old Bellmore resident Edward Drexel in connection to a North Bellmore hit-and-run incident.

At approximately 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, a 14-year-old was crossing westbound at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Jerusalem Avenue on his bicycle when a white van hit him.

The van lost two black panels in the collision and fled the scene, heading east.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with injuries including a fracture, lacerations, and bruising.

Drexel is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 3 at First District Court in Hempstead.

