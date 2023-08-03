Fair 78°

Man ID'd In Hit-Run That Left Teen Seriously Injured In North Bellmore: Police

The driver involved in a Long Island hit-and-run that injured a teenager has been identified, police said.

Police nabbed Edward Drexel, age 60, for allegedly hitting a teenager with his van in North Bellmore and fleeing the scene, leaving the boy with serious injuries.
Sophie Grieser
On Thursday, Aug. 3, Nassau County Police announced that they had arrested 60-year-old Bellmore resident Edward Drexel in connection to a North Bellmore hit-and-run incident.

At approximately 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, a 14-year-old was crossing westbound at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Jerusalem Avenue on his bicycle when a white van hit him.

The van lost two black panels in the collision and fled the scene, heading east.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with injuries including a fracture, lacerations, and bruising.

Drexel is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 3 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

