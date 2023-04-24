'Beautiful' Legacy Left Behind By Bellmore Woman Found Dead On College Campus

She was the epitome of serving others.

"As a cadet of the Massachusetts Maritime Colleges Regiment, Amanda truly embodied the spirit of 'one hand for the ship, one hand for your shipmate,'" Samara Podmore wrote on a GoFundMe campaign organized on the Nassau County native's behalf.

Robinson, of Bellmore, NY, was found dead in her dorm room on Wednesday morning, April 19, The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office reports.

Initial investigation suggested that Robinson died as a result of a pre-existing medical condition, the DA's Office added. Therefore, foul play is not suspected.

According to the GoFundMe, Robinson struggled with narcolepsy. While her diagnosis meant she could not become a pilot or serve in the military, Robinson did not let that stop her from chasing her dreams.

"Instead of letting this incredibly challenging medical condition take over her life, Amanda fought on and found her place learning Emergency Management with a minor in Homeland Security and Marine Science, Safety, and Environmental Protection," Podmore said. "Amanda's goal has always been to help those in need."

Robinson also worked with refugees and immigrants seeking asylum during her internships and was also part of the EMS Corp and the Big Brother Big Sisters of Cap Cod.

"In her 22 years, Amanda accomplished more than I thought imaginable, both professionally and as a loving friend and family member," Podmore continued. "The legacy that Amanda leaves behind is a beautiful one."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help cover the costs of Robinson's wake, funeral, and any other accommodations her family must make. People interested in donating can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.