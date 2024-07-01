Nassau County Chief Of Patrol Dies Of 9/11-Related Cancer

Nassau County Chief of Patrol Kevin G. Canavan, age 64, died on Sunday, June 30, according to his colleagues with the department.

Canavan died of complications from the 9/11-related cancer.

The Scarsdale, Westchester County native and longtime Bayport resident spend 39 years with the Nassau County Police Department. He started out as a recruit in May 1985 before steadily rising through the ranks of Police Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Inspector, Inspector, Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief, and finally, Chief of Patrol — the second-highest ranking uniform officer.

Canavan oversaw 2,000 members, both sworn and civilian, the department said.

His “true love” at the department, according to his colleagues, was his role as a helicopter pilot in the Aviation Unit.

More recently, the three-star chief developed a drone detection unit within the Marine and Aviation Bureau, which the department said was used at the recent Cricket World Cup games to ensure guests’ safety.

Additionally, Canavan was a decorated officer who received awards and citations throughout his career, including the 2024 Theodore Roosevelt Award, which he was awarded due to the “tireless work ethic” he showed even when seriously ill due to cancer complications.

“He was one of the most professional and brightest law enforcement professionals that I have ever had the honor to work with,” said Nassau Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder.

Ryder lauded Canavan’s dedication to his work, recalling that while in his hospital bed, he invited high-ranking officials to meet him at the hospital to review safety plans for the Cricket World Cup.

“Need I say more,” he said, “This was classic Chief of Patrol Kevin Canavan, always serving the department, even when seriously ill.”

“Kevin will be sorely missed for his dedication to law enforcement and even more missed by many others, as he was so dedicated to his family and friends.”

He is survived by his wife and children, as well as four of his brothers.

A service for Canavan’s friends and family will be held on Sunday, July 7. His funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8 at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church, which is located at 175 Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.