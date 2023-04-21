22-Year-Old Bellmore Woman Found Dead On College Campus

Nassau County resident Amanda Robinson, of Bellmore, was found dead in her dorm room on Wednesday morning, April 19, The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office reports.

Initial investigation suggested that Robinson died as a result of a pre-existing medical condition, the DA's Office added. Therefore, foul play is not suspected.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I can confirm a cadet has passed away in our dorms," Academy President Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald said about Robinson, who was set to graduate this spring.

"Until further details are available, we request that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time," McDonald added.

"The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office extends its condolences to the Robinson family," the DA's Office added. No other information was released.

