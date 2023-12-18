Widespread Flooding, Road Closures Reported As Potent Storm Drenches Capital Region

Flood watches or warnings are up for the entire Capital Region with rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches expected through Monday night, Dec. 18, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

Higher rainfall accumulations are expected on east and southeast-facing slopes of the eastern Catskills.

In Albany County, a flood warning is up for the Mohawk River at Cohoes, where minor flooding is expected after midnight as the river crests just above its flood stage of 20 feet.

A flood warning is also in effect for Greene and Ulster counties, where between 3 ½ and 4 ½ inches of rain have fallen. Nearly 5 inches of rain was recorded in Tannersville.

Flood watches remain in effect for the rest of Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Columbia counties.

In Rensselaer County, North Greenbush Police said Peck Road was closed in both directions near Mallard Way in Wynantskill due to flooding.

“We are currently checking the status of the residents in the park to assist in evacuating anyone who needs it and can't,” the department said on Facebook.

“Crews are out all over attempting to catch up with all of the problem areas which seem to be mainly caused by debris blocking drains.”

In Columbia County, Route 9J was closed between Gibbons and Ridge roads in Stuyvesant due to “impassable flooding conditions,” Stuyvesant Fire officials said.

Local officials warned against walking or driving through flooded areas.

“If you come across a flooded roadway, remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

“Our Emergency Management Unit will be monitoring the storm and will provide me with any urgent updates so I can forward them on to you.”

The heaviest rainfall and strongest winds are expected to wind down at around midday on Monday, followed by gradual clearing late in the afternoon and into the evening as the system is moving east a bit faster than had been predicted earlier.

Approximately 60,000,000 along the East Coast are being affected by the storm.

After the system pushes off the coast, the rest of the week will be dry with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 40 degrees each day from Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.