These High Schools Rank No. 1 In Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady Counties: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked top in their respective county in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools” report:

Albany County : Shaker High School in Latham

: Shaker High School in Latham Columbia County : Chatham High School

: Chatham High School Greene County : Coxsackie-Athens High School

: Coxsackie-Athens High School Rensselaer County : Columbia High School in East Greenbush

: Columbia High School in East Greenbush Saratoga County : Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park

: Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park Schenectady County: Niskayuna High School in Schenectady

With the exception of Coxsackie-Athens, all of the high schools earned an overall grade of A or higher based on student and parent reviews. They also scored well in the categories of academics and teachers.

Shaker, Shenendehowa, and Niskayuna fared the best in preparing students for their post-high school careers, garnering an A- or higher in the college prep category.

In terms of athletics, Shenendehowa received the highest marks with an A+ for sports, according to the report.

When it comes to lunchtime, students and parents appear to see room for improvement in the cafeterias at Shaker, Chatham, and Coxsackie-Athens, which all earned C+ in the food category.

Shenendehowa, Niskayuna, and Chatham each fared slightly better with a B-.

Students at each high school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. The best, nine to one, can be found at Chatham High School.

Looking at math scores, students at Niskayuna High School performed the best on standardized exams, with 99 percent scoring at or above proficiency, according to the report.

View the complete rankings on Niche’s website.

