'Doughy, Drunk Pizza' Found At This Albany Restaurant, Popular Guru Declares

The 47-year-old Barstool Sports owner found himself in Albany on Monday, April 8, and decided to stop by longtime joint Pizzeria Sapienza for his popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” series on YouTube.

Foregoing the “hour wait” to get a whole pie, Portnoy decided to base his review off just a single slice, though he admitted such a departure from his usual routine is “not really fair.”

He then took two bites before describing the food as “doughy, drunk pizza.”

His final verdict: “I’m gonna go… six-six (6.6) on it. Maybe that’s a little generous… It’s a good score.”

Owner Salvatore Sapienza was quick to ask how his pizza fared with the tough-talking provocateur.

“It’s alright,” Sapienza said of the 6.6 score. “For outside pizza? I’ll take it.”

Founded in 1990 by the late Antonino Sapienza, the restaurant has racked up numerous positive online reviews with a menu featuring nearly two dozen pizza varieties.

“Oh my, the pizza was everything I was hoping for: crust was perfect, fresh mozzarella, tomato was perfect,” Jessica Z., of South Bend, Indiana, wrote on Yelp.

“Best pizza in downtown Albany, hands down,” Bernadette V., of Schenectady, added on the review site.

Pizzeria Sapienza is located immediately outside MVP Arena at 51 South Pearl Street in Albany. Find out more on its website.

