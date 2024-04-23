The Albany County incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, near the I-90/I-787 interchange in Albany.

New York State Police said a person jumped from the I-90 overpass onto I-787 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity had not been made public as of early Tuesday afternoon.

No vehicles were involved and there were no other reports of injuries.

The incident closed all northbound lanes of I-787 between exits 5 and 6 for nearly 90 minutes. The roadway fully reopened at noon.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

