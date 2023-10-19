$138K Scam: Contractor Skips Town After Taking Albany Homeowner's Cash, Police Say

Michael Matteo, age 57, of Albany, was arraigned in Albany County Court on Thursday, Oct. 19.

According to Albany Police, the victim reached out to investigators in August 2023 saying they had paid Matteo for construction work that was never completed.

An investigation found that Matteo received nearly $140,000 between June 2022 and January 2023 to renovate a home in Albany.

Matteo accepted the payments, but never finished the project, police said.

He is charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny, a felony.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.