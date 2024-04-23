Football Player From Albany Named Potential Suitor On New Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

Tran, age 26, made her Bachelor Nation debut on Joey Grazidei's season, and will be the first Asian-American Bachelorette in season history.

Tran is a physician assistant based in Miami, and will soon be meeting the 28 men hoping for a shot at love. The new season will begin airing in July on ABC-TV.

Among Tran's potential suitors is native New Yorker Caleb "Moze" Smith, a 25-year-old who hails from Albany and who played football at Towson University in Maryland.

Smith attended the La Salle Institute in Troy, before playing for the Towson Tigers from 2017 to 2021. As a wide receiver Smith earned All-CAA Third Team honors in his fourth year on the team, and was the team's leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Smith's father, Rodney Smith, was a four-year starter for the Tigers having been inducted into the Towson Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

Filming is reportedly under way and Jenn's season of "The Bachelorette" is expected to air this summer.

