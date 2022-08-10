Suspect Charged In Shooting Death Of 46-Year-Old Outside Of Troy Bar

More than four months after a 46-year-old man was gunned down outside of a Capital District bar, his accused killer has been caught.

With the help of the US Marshals Office, Rensselaer County resident Thaddaeus Steed Jr., age 31, of Troy, was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, for the shooting death of Maurice Miller.

Miller, a Troy resident, was found at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, outside of the Bradley bar, located on Fourth Street in Troy. He had been shot in the chest and later died at the hospital, police said.

Months went by before Troy Police finally linked Steed to the killing. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which returned an indictment.

Steed was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court and ordered held at the county jail.

Troy Police did not reveal whether Steed and Miller knew one another or what may have led up to the killing.

The department is asking anyone with additional information in the case to contact Troy Police at 518-270-4421 or visit the department’s website.

