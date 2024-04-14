'Fresh, Delicious Food': New Restaurant In Rensselaer Garnering Rave Reviews

Rensselaer County eatery Al Punto Picante – located in Rensselaer at 1204 Washington Avenue in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Twelve 04 – held its grand opening on Tuesday, April 9.

The restaurant had not established a website or social media channels as of Friday, April 12, but Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel described Al Punto Picante as a “culinary gem that promises to tantalize your taste buds with delicious Mexican flavors.”

It would appear that others agree; the restaurant has already racked up some glowing reviews online, including one from Nicole Milligan praising the “delicious tacos.”

“The tortilla is homemade and it was so good,” she said in a Google review. “So excited to have Mexican food in Rensselaer.”

“Fresh delicious food,” said another. “And the service is really good.”

Stammel said supporting local businesses is about more than just enjoying good food, it’s about fostering a thriving community.

“By patronizing our neighborhood eateries, we not only savor fantastic cuisine but also contribute to the growth and vitality of our city,” he said on Facebook. “So, let's come together to celebrate the arrival of Al Punto Picante Mexican Restaurant!”

Al Punto Picante is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

