39-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Sand Lake Highway

A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with another vehicle on a highway in the region.

A 39-year-old man died when a motorcycle and car crashed on Route 150 in Sand Lake Saturday, Aug. 5.
Michael Mashburn
The Rensselaer County crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Sand Lake, on Route 150, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said Steven Zipkin, age 39, of Nassau, was passing several cars on his motorcycle in the southbound lane when he struck a vehicle entering the roadway.

Zipkin suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Nobody else was injured in the wreck.

The incident is under investigation by State Police.

