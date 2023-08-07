39-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Sand Lake Highway

The Rensselaer County crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Sand Lake, on Route 150, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said Steven Zipkin, age 39, of Nassau, was passing several cars on his motorcycle in the southbound lane when he struck a vehicle entering the roadway.

Zipkin suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Nobody else was injured in the wreck.

The incident is under investigation by State Police.

