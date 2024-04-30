Vice & Virtue Restaurant and Cocktail Bar – located in Schenectady at the former Pinhead Susan’s at 40 North Broadway – held its grand opening on Tuesday, March 12.

Under the direction of executive chef Chris Rose, the eatery bills itself as serving up “bold and unique flavors” all in an “upscale yet down-to-earth” atmosphere.

“At Vice & Virtue, you can expect an extraordinary culinary experience, where creative high-end dishes meet the comforting embrace of familiar flavors,” reads its website. “Chef Rose's commitment to quality is evident in every dish, as he meticulously crafts each menu item with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, adding his own unique flare to elevate the dining experience.”

Adorning the dinner menu are nearly two dozen alluring entrees, like the sesame encrusted ahi tuna, made with seared suko block tuna over seaweed salad, coconut curry jasmine rice, pickled slaw, and a ginger soy glaze.

There’s also the whimsically named Thor’s Hammer Steak, bone-in frenched short rib of beef that’s slowly braised with mirepoix, fresh rosemary, and cabernet wine and served over parsnip puree, roasted vegetables, and homemade demi-glaze.

Customers can also choose from a number of appetizers and salads, along with a hefty selection of wine and beer.

Since coming onto the scene, Vice & Virtue has garnered a 4 out of 5 rating on Yelp with one user citing it as the “perfect choice for our night out in downtown Schenectady.”

“Absolutely beautiful and relaxed atmosphere,” Elizabeth Dawson wrote on the review site. “Appetizers and entrees were definitely put together with careful thought of a unique flavor palette.”

Vice & Virtue is open Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.