At 1:14 p.m., state police responded to a residence on Rock N' Wood Road in White Township and found the unresponsive man in an embankment adjacent to the residence, Troy McNair, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Edwin Glover, a White Township resident, succumbed to his injuries, McNair said. The incident remains under investigation, McNair said.

