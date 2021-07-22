Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Traffic

Clinton Bridge Reopens Ahead Of Schedule After Piece Falls Into Raritan River, Causes Shutdown

Valerie Musson
The Main Street bridge in Clinton has reopened ahead of schedule after a piece fell into the Raritan River and caused a shutdown for repairs.
The Main Street bridge in Clinton has reopened ahead of schedule after a piece fell into the Raritan River and caused a shutdown for repairs. Photo Credit: Councilman Ross Traphagen via Facebook

The Main Street bridge in Clinton has reopened ahead of schedule after a piece fell into the Raritan River and caused a shutdown for repairs.

Bridge N-1, the bridge at the Clinton Red Mill intersection of Center Street and Route 173, was closed as of July 12, according to an announcement made on the county’s official Facebook page.

“A piece of the bridge fell into the water, requiring further inspection of the bridge by County forces to determine the repairs necessary,” the post says.

While the bridge's sidewalks remained open to pedestrians, the full structure opened to all traffic as of Thursday, Councilman Ross Traphagen said.

“The historic Main Street Bridge is open again, and open ahead of schedule!” Traphagen wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks to the hard work of the County Bridge Crew and Engineers.”

