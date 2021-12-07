Contact Us
Clinton Main Street Bridge Closed Until Further Notice After Piece Falls Into Raritan River

Valerie Musson
Clinton Main Street bridge
Clinton Main Street bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The bridge on Main Street in Clinton has been closed to traffic until further notice after a piece of the infrastructure fell into the Raritan River, authorities said.

Bridge N-1, the bridge at the Clinton Red Mill intersection of Center Street and Route 173, was closed as of Monday, according to an announcement made on the county’s official Facebook page.

“A piece of the bridge fell into the water, requiring further inspection of the bridge by County forces to determine the repairs necessary,” the post says.

An estimated reopening date has not been determined.

