Thousands Without Power In Warren County

According to JCP&L, nearly 8,500 of Warren County’s approximately 52,500 customers had lost electricity as of 8 a.m.

Hackettstown was experiencing the highest number of outages with nearly 3,900 (77 percent), with Allamuchy Township at more than 2,500 (97 percent). Almost 2,000 Independence Township residents (76 percent) were left in the dark as of 8 a.m.

While the cause for the outages wasn’t made clear, JCP&L listed an estimated restoration time of 10:30 a.m. for each of the towns.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.