Thousands Of Dollars In iPads, Mac Minis Stolen During Hackettstown Computer Store Burglary: PD

Hackettstown Police say at least three people cut through the back door of Computer Wholesales Inc. on Willow Grove Street and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of iPads and Mac Minis sometime between Saturday night, Sept. 9, and Sunday morning, Sept. 10.

The burglars then left in a White Pella box truck and a White SUV or Minivan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or use TEXT-A-TIP by texting ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message to 888-777.

