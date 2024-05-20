Raccoon Tests Positives For Rabies: Hunterdon County Department Of Health

The raccoon was found in Clinton Township in the area of Andreann Drive and Hamden Road, health officials said.

Anyone who have may have had contact with the raccoon between Tuesday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 14, should notify their primary care physician immediately or the Hunterdon Medical Center Emergency Room to discuss concerns of possible exposure and the need for post exposure prophylaxis treatment, health officials said. The Health Department HCHD is working with individuals who were exposed and they are seeking medical treatment to prevent rabies, they said.

Residents should not approach stray or wild animals at any time, vaccinate their pets against rabies and report unusual behavior in stray or wild animals to municipal animal control. Anyone bitten by an animal should seek medical treatment immediately and report it to their local health department.

