Small Plane Crashes In Hunterdon County

The fixed-wing, single-engine plane landed in a large hay field off of Ellis Road in Holland Township around 4:25 p.m., the county prosecutor's office said.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site by the Milford-Holland Rescue Squad. There were no reported injuries on the ground.

First responders from Holland Township Police, Frenchtown Police, New Jersey State Police, Holland Fire Department, Milford Fire Department, and Hunterdon OEM arrived at the scene without incident. The crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

